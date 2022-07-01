Midday Report: Chart Industries (GTLS) Trades Lower July 1

Shares of Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) fell 8.88% Friday.

As of 11:59:03 est, Chart Industries is currently sitting at $152.44 and dropped $14.87 so far today.

Chart Industries has moved 4.83% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.95% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Chart Industries Inc

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

