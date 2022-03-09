Midday Report: CGI (GIB) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GIB - Market Data & News Trade

CGI Inc - Class A (NYSE: GIB) has risen $2.425 (3.10%) and is currently sitting at $80.57, as of 11:59:29 est on March 9.

62,453 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 3.47% over the last 5 days and shares lost 10.56% over the last 30 days.

CGI expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CGI visit the company profile.

About CGI Inc - Class A

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

