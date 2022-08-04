Midday Report: Celldex (CLDX) Shares Up on August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLDX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is trading 6.44% up.

The latest price, as of 11:50:39 est, was $32.99. Celldex has moved $2 so far today.

353,911 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Celldex has moved YTD 19.67%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Celldex visit the company profile.

About Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

To get more information on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Celldex Therapeutics Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles