Midday Report: Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Falls on June 13

Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) lost 7.22% Monday.

As of 11:54:21 est, Cedar Fair L.P. sits at $42.70 and has fallen $3.32 per share in trading so far.

Cedar Fair L.P. has moved 1.37% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.11% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Cedar Fair L.P.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

