Midday Report: CBAK Energy (CBAT) Shares Climb for June 2

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares are up 9.48%, or $0.11 per share, as on 11:50:09 est today. Opening the day at $1.13, 730,057 shares of CBAK Energy have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.28 and $1.17.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 25.64%.

CBAK Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About CBAK Energy Technology Inc

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. manufactures and distributes a wide variety of standard and customized lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The Company supplies rechargeable lithium ion batteries for use in mobile phones and various other portable electronic applications, including handset telephones, laptop computers, digital cameras, and video.

