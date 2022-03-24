Midday Report: Cavco Industries (CVCO) Trades Lower March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVCO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) are down 4.42% Thursday.

As of 11:54:40 est, Cavco Industries sits at $264.40 and has moved $12.215 per share in trading so far.

Cavco Industries has moved 4.79% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.00% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Cavco Industries Inc

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. Cavco Industries is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments and marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. The company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco's finance subsidiary, Country Place Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

