Midday Report: Cars.com (CARS) Shares Up on May 12

Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) shares have risen 3.04%, or $0.27 per share, as on 11:49:21 est today. Since opening at $8.76, 181,559 shares of Cars.com have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $9.41 and $8.75.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 44.87%.

Cars.com is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc. is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

