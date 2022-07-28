Midday Report: CarLotz (LOTZ) Shares Climb for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOTZ - Market Data & News Trade

CarLotz Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has climbed $0.0242 (5.90%) and is currently sitting at $0.43, as of 12:01:14 est on July 28.

1,893,603 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 14.85% over the last 5 days and shares lost 8.89% over the last 30 days.

CarLotz anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CarLotz visit the company profile.

About CarLotz Inc - Class A

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Its mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. The Company operates a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-ende-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling.

To get more information on CarLotz Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CarLotz Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles