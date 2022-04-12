Midday Report: CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Trades Lower April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTRE - Market Data & News Trade

CareTrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ: CTRE) has lost $0.61 (3.27%) and is currently sitting at $18.00, as of 11:54:16 est on April 12.

797,591 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 6.37% over the last 5 days and shares gained 9.26% over the last 30 days.

CareTrust REIT is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

CareTrust REIT is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About CareTrust REIT Inc

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered,publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-termnet-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

