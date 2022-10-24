Midday Report: CapStar (CSTR) Trades Lower October 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CSTR) is trading 10.49% down.

The latest price, as of 11:49:51 est, was $16.29. CapStar has moved $1.91 so far today.

88,828 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, CapStar has moved YTD 12.32%. The company expects its next earnings on 2023-01-26.

About CapStar Financial Holdings Inc

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.98 billion, total loans of $1.89 billion, total deposits of $2.57 billion, and shareholders' equity of $343.49 million.

