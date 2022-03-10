Midday Report: Capricor (CAPR) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAPR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) is trading 5.71% down.

The latest price, as of 11:50:21 est, was $4.28. Capricor dropped $0.26 so far today.

86,270 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Capricor has moved YTD 55.29%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-10.

About Capricor Therapeutics Inc

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform.

