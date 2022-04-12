Midday Report: Cameco (CCJ) Gains on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCJ - Market Data & News Trade

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) shares moved 3.46%, or $1.06 per share, as on 11:52:10 est today. Since opening the day at $31.23, 4,353,607 shares of Cameco have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $31.84 and $30.68.

So far this year the company is up 40.44%.

Cameco is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Cameco Corp.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

