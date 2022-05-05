Midday Report: Cambridge (CATC) Falls on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CATC - Market Data & News Trade

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) has fallen $2.64 (3.11%) and sits at $83.40, as of 11:06:02 est on May 5.

1,619 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 1.62% over the last 5 days and shares gained 1.43% over the last 30 days.

Cambridge expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

