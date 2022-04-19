Midday Report: California - New (CRC) Shares Climb for April 19

California Resources Corporation - New (NYSE: CRC) shares moved 2.13%, or $0.96 per share, as on 11:54:26 est today. Since opening the day at $44.44, 222,569 shares of California - New have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $46.02 and $44.24.

This year the company is up 5.79%.

California - New is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About California Resources Corporation - New

alifornia Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

