Midday Report: Cal-Maine Foods, (CALM) Trades Higher March 15

Today Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is trading 3.31% up.

The latest price, as of 11:52:33 est, was $47.08. Cal-Maine Foods, has risen $1.51 over the previous day’s close.

236,849 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Cal-Maine Foods, has moved YTD 17.19%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

