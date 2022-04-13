Midday Report: Cactus (WHD) Gains on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHD - Market Data & News Trade

Cactus Inc - Class A (NYSE: WHD) shares have risen 1.88%, or $1.08 per share, as on 12:20:49 est today. Opening the day at $58.30, 92,568 shares of Cactus exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $58.56 and $57.31.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 50.94%.

Cactus is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Cactus Inc - Class A

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides ?eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

