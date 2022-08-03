Midday Report: C3.ai (AI) Gains on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AI - Market Data & News Trade

C3.ai Inc - Class A (NYSE: AI) shares are up 6.45%, or $1.255 per share, as on 11:46:46 est today. Since opening at $19.87, 603,483 shares of C3.ai exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $20.73 and $19.76.

This year the company is down 37.70%.

C3.ai anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-31.

About C3.ai Inc - Class A

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

