Midday Report: Burlington Stores (BURL) Shares Climb for November 10

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) climbed 10.17% Thursday.

As of 11:50:11 est, Burlington Stores is currently sitting at $147.56 and has risen $13.6 so far today.

Burlington Stores has moved 15.57% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 54.11% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-22.

About Burlington Stores Inc

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

