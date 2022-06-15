Midday Report: BTRS - Class 1 (BTRS) Trades Higher June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTRS - Market Data & News Trade

BTRS Holdings Inc - Class 1 (NASDAQ: BTRS) shares are up 8.20%, or $0.36 per share, as on 11:49:09 est today. After Opening the Day at $4.52, 300,007 shares of BTRS - Class 1 exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $4.75 and $4.42.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 43.86%.

BTRS - Class 1 anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About BTRS Holdings Inc - Class 1

BTRS Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections.

