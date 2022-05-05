Midday Report: Brown-Forman (BF.B) Shares Down on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BF.B - Market Data & News Trade

Brown-Forman Corp. - Class B (NYSE: BF.B) has dropped $1.76 (2.62%) and sits at $65.75, as of 11:50:48 est on May 5.

233,395 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 0.06% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.21% over the last 30 days.

Brown-Forman anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Brown-Forman visit the company profile.

About Brown-Forman Corp. - Class B

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.

To get more information on Brown-Forman Corp. - Class B and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Brown-Forman Corp. - Class B's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins