Midday Report: Brooge Energy (BROG) Trades Lower March 18

Today Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) is trading 5.16% down.

The latest price, as of 10:29:55 est, was $8.08. Brooge Energy dropped $0.44 over the previous day’s close.

1,559 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Brooge Energy has a YTD change of 7.39%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE ('BPGIC') and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE ('BPGIC III'), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses.

