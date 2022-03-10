Midday Report: Bristow (VTOL) Trades Higher March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTOL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) rose 3.82% Thursday.

As of 12:19:39 est, Bristow is currently sitting at $38.92 and has climbed $1.42 so far today.

Bristow has moved 18.08% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.52% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

About Bristow Group Inc.

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

