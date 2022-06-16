Midday Report: Brink`s (BCO) Trades Lower June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCO - Market Data & News Trade

Brink`s Co. (NYSE: BCO) shares are down 5.06%, or $2.94 per share, as on 11:54:26 est today. Since opening the day at $57.09, 94,703 shares of Brink`s have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $57.09 and $55.12.

Already the company has a YTD change of 10.74%.

Brink`s expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Brink`s Co.

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

