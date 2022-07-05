Midday Report: Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Trades Higher July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLIN - Market Data & News Trade

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) has climbed $0.08 (6.78%) and sits at $1.26, as of 11:02:30 est on July 5.

71,342 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 5.60% over the last 5 days and shares fell 7.81% over the last 30 days.

Bridgeline Digital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bridgeline Digital visit the company profile.

About Bridgeline Digital Inc

Bridgeline enables marketers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Engage prospects and build customer relationships across multiple channels – empowering you to: attract, engage, nurture & convert! Bridgeline Digital helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline enables customers to maximize revenue, improve customer loyalty, enhance employee knowledge, and reduce operational costs. The Bridgeline Unbound Product Suite deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The Bridgeline platform powers websites, online stores, portals and intranets for thousands of customers that range from small and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. Bridgeline has been recognized numerous times as a leader in Content Management, Commerce and Marketing Automation and has won multiple industry awards. Bridgeline Digital is headquartered near Boston with additional locations in Chicago, Denver, Tampa, New York & California. Bridgeline has thousands of customers ranging from mid market organizations to divisions within Fortune 1,000 companies.

