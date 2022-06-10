Midday Report: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Shares Down on June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBIO - Market Data & News Trade

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has fallen $0.97 (12.95%) and sits at $6.63, as of 11:48:49 est on June 10.

566,191 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 11.46% over the last 5 days and shares gained 23.80% over the last 30 days.

BridgeBio Pharma expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About BridgeBio Pharma Inc

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

