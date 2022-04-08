Midday Report: Boqii (BQ) Trades Lower April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BQ - Market Data & News Trade

Boqii Holding Limited - ADR (NYSE: BQ) shares lost 2.29%, or $0.0103 per share, as on 11:20:52 est today. Opening the day at $0.43, 29,544 shares of Boqii exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $0.44 and $0.43.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 48.97%.

Boqii anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Boqii Holding Limited - ADR

Boqii Holding Limited is China'sleading pet-focused platform. The company is the leading destination for pet products and supplies in China with its broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and its own private labels, offered at competitive prices. Its online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and its flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Boqii Community also provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

