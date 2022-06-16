Midday Report: Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Falls on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BVH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Class A (NYSE: BVH) lost 5.95% Thursday.

As of 11:56:21 est, Bluegreen Vacations sits at $25.97 and dropped $1.64 per share.

Bluegreen Vacations has moved 8.25% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.07% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bluegreen Vacations visit the company profile.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Class A

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

To get more information on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles