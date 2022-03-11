Midday Report: BlueCity (BLCT) Trades Lower March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLCT - Market Data & News Trade

Today BlueCity Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: BLCT) is trading 6.00% down.

The latest price, as of 11:36:51 est, was $1.41. BlueCity dropped $0.09 in trading today.

35,881 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, BlueCity has a YTD change of 1.96%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BlueCity visit the company profile.

About BlueCity Holdings Ltd - ADR

BlueCity) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, it has more than 63 million registered users worldwide and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands of apps also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

To get more information on BlueCity Holdings Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BlueCity Holdings Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles