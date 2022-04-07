Midday Report: Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Trades Lower April 7

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A (NYSE: OWL) shares moved 2.37%, or $0.3 per share, as on 12:13:26 est today. After Opening the Day at $12.56, 1,447,966 shares of Blue Owl Capital have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $12.61 and $12.31.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 14.38%.

Blue Owl Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

