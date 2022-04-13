Midday Report: Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Shares Climb for April 13

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A (NYSE: OWL) has climbed $0.6 (4.48%) and sits at $14.07, as of 12:09:52 est on April 13.

1,565,738 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 3.80% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 8.07% over the last 30 days.

Blue Owl Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

