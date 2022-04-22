Midday Report: BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Shares Down on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCPC - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ: TCPC) shares lost 1.12%, or $0.16 per share, as on 12:18:51 est today. After Opening the Day at $14.23, 120,045 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $14.23 and $14.04.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 7.79%.

BlackRock TCP Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BlackRock TCP Capital visit the company profile.

About BlackRock TCP Capital Corp

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a specialty nance company focused on direct lending to middle- market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, dierentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has signiPcant knowledge and expertise. TCPC's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly-traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

To get more information on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq