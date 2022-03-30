Midday Report: Biomerica (BMRA) Trades Higher March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMRA - Market Data & News Trade

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) has gained $0.15 (3.49%) and sits at $4.43, as of 11:43:35 est on March 30.

13,075 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 17.81% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.17% over the last 30 days.

Biomerica anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Biomerica Inc.

Biomerica, Inc. is a global biomedical company that develops, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for the early detection of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on products for Gastrointestinal Disease, Diabetes and esoteric testing.

