Midday Report: Biogen (BIIB) Gains on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIIB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) climbed 1.04% Monday.

As of 11:49:42 est, Biogen sits at $210.58 and has climbed $2.19 so far today.

Biogen has moved 0.46% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.47% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Biogen visit the company profile.

About Biogen Inc

At Biogen, mission is clear: company is pioneer in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

To get more information on Biogen Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Biogen Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq