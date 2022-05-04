Midday Report: Bill.com (BILL) Trades Lower May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BILL - Market Data & News Trade

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) has lost $11.54 (6.86%) and sits at $155.33, as of 11:50:48 est on May 4.

1,258,092 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 3.36% over the last 5 days and shares lost 27.66% over the last 30 days.

Bill.com anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bill.com visit the company profile.

About Bill.com Holdings Inc

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

