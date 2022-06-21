Midday Report: Berkeley Lights (BLI) Gains on June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLI - Market Data & News Trade

Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI) has risen $0.34 (7.23%) and sits at $5.05, as of 11:47:43 est on June 21.

349,583 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 12.71% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.62% over the last 30 days.

Berkeley Lights anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Berkeley Lights Inc

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for its customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Berkeley Lights' platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. Berkeley Lights developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

