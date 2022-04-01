Midday Report: Beam Global (BEEM) Trades Higher April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BEEM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is trading 8.39% up.

The latest price, as of 11:49:45 est, was $22.13. Beam Global has risen $1.715 in trading today.

274,583 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Beam Global has moved YTD 9.95%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Beam Global visit the company profile.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

