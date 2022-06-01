Midday Report: Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Shares Fall for June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTN - Market Data & News

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) shares have fallen 5.14%, or $0.15 per share, as on 11:30:38 est today. Since opening at $2.65, 7,057 shares of Ballantyne Strong have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.97 and $2.77.

Already the company has a YTD change of 1.04%.

Ballantyne Strong anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Ballantyne Strong Inc

allantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds a 30% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets and a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. which is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company.

