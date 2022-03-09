Midday Report: Badger Meter (BMI) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is trading 3.05% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:51:33 est, was $96.88. Badger Meter has risen $2.88 so far today.

14,722 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Badger Meter has moved YTD 11.29%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Badger Meter Inc.

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

