Midday Report: B&G Foods, (BGS) Shares Climb for April 19

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) are up 1.84% Tuesday.

As of 11:50:09 est, B&G Foods, sits at $27.84 and has moved $0.505 so far today.

B&G Foods, has moved 2.03% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.89% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About B&G Foods, Inc

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

