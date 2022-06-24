Midday Report: AZEK Company (AZEK) Trades Higher June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZEK - Market Data & News Trade

Today AZEK Company Inc - Class A (NYSE: AZEK) is trading 6.39% up.

The latest price, as of 11:48:21 est, was $18.68. AZEK Company has risen $1.125 over the previous day’s close.

875,096 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, AZEK Company has a YTD change of 61.92%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About AZEK Company Inc - Class A

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

