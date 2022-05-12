Midday Report: AYRO (AYRO) Gains on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AYRO - Market Data & News Trade

Today AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) is trading 6.42% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:46:54 est, was $0.82. AYRO has climbed $0.0498 in trading today.

199,819 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, AYRO has moved YTD 51.84%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on AYRO visit the company profile.

About AYRO Inc

Founded in 2017, Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and manufactures compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. One hundred percent emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial applications, AYRO vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation solutions.

To get more information on AYRO Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: AYRO Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations