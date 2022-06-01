Midday Report: Axsome (AXSM) Shares Down on June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AXSM - Market Data & News Trade

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares have fallen 5.32%, or $1.33 per share, as on 11:46:41 est today. Opening the day at $26.08, 285,161 shares of Axsome have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $25.72 and $23.58.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 33.83%.

Axsome anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Axsome Therapeutics Inc

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

