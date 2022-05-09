Midday Report: AVITA Medical (RCEL) Falls on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCEL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) are down 5.93% Monday.

As of 12:06:54 est, AVITA Medical sits at $5.38 and dropped $0.34 so far today.

AVITA Medical has moved 32.59% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 52.17% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About AVITA Medical Inc

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES® REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

