Midday Report: Avient (AVNT) Shares Fall for November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVNT - Market Data & News Trade

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has lost $6.54 (18.69%) and is currently sitting at $28.71, as of 11:47:10 est on November 2.

560,922 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 2.94% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 15.48% over the last 30 days.

Avient expects its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avient visit the company profile.

About Avient Corp

Avient Corporation, with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world.

To get more information on Avient Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Avient Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles