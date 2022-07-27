Midday Report: Avery Dennison (AVY) Trades Higher July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) is trading 6.14% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:48:08 est, was $182.42. Avery Dennison has risen $10.545 in trading today.

230,134 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Avery Dennison has moved YTD 20.38%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

