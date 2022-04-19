Midday Report: Avenue (ATXI) Shares Up on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATXI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) is trading 1.39% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:40:22 est, was $0.48. Avenue has moved $0.0066 over the previous day’s close.

28,233 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Avenue has a YTD change of 47.86%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Avenue Therapeutics Inc

Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

