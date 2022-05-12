Midday Report: Autolus (AUTL) Shares Climb for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUTL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) is trading 12.66% up.

The latest price, as of 11:48:00 est, was $2.50. Autolus has risen $0.281 so far today.

142,241 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Autolus has moved YTD 57.23%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

