Midday Report: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Shares Down on July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACB - Market Data & News Trade

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) shares moved 7.10%, or $0.105 per share, as on 11:45:45 est today. Since opening at $1.49, 6,013,031 shares of Aurora Cannabis have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $1.49 and $1.33.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 72.64%.

Aurora Cannabis expects its next earnings on 2022-09-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aurora Cannabis visit the company profile.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Canada, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis and hemp products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched.

To get more information on Aurora Cannabis Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aurora Cannabis Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles