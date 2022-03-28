Midday Report: Aurinia (AUPH) Trades Lower March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUPH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) lost 2.73% Monday.

As of 11:48:57 est, Aurinia sits at $12.15 and has moved $0.34 per share in trading so far.

Aurinia has moved 23.34% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 45.56% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

