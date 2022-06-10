Midday Report: Athenex (ATNX) Shares Down on June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATNX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) is trading 12.32% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:47:36 est, was $0.52. Athenex has moved $0.0727 so far today.

311,120 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Athenex has a YTD change of 56.62%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Athenex visit the company profile.

About Athenex Inc

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company's current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex's employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

To get more information on Athenex Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Athenex Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What To Expect From Teladoc in Telehealth Going Forward: Jeff Kagan Warren Buffett Is Wrong About Cryptocurrencies Top 3 Airline Stocks Ahead of Summer Travel Season Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend